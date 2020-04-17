Services
Owen Lenderman Jr. Obituary
Owen Lenderman Jr.

Lenderman Jr. Owen Age 93 died April 1, 2020. He was Born May 30, 1926 in Ward Arkansas. Loving husband of the late Donna (nee Greenawalt) Lenderman; beloved father of Timothy (Anita), Rick (Patricia), Melanie, and Jeffrey Lenderman; dearest grandfather of Wendy (Jason) Sutton; proud great-grandfather of Samantha and Kyle Sutton. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen and Nellie (nee Shumate) Lenderman, and siblings Carrol, Charles, and Anna Darlene. Owen was a skilled craftsman who learned his trade at Henry Ford Trade School and a Teamsters Local 299 union steward for 35yrs. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, and sharing stories of his childhood growing up on a farm in rural Arkansas. HE WILL BE FOREVER LOVED AND DEARLY MISSED! A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Interment Michigan Memorial Cemetery.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -