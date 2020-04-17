|
Owen Lenderman Jr.
Lenderman Jr. Owen Age 93 died April 1, 2020. He was Born May 30, 1926 in Ward Arkansas. Loving husband of the late Donna (nee Greenawalt) Lenderman; beloved father of Timothy (Anita), Rick (Patricia), Melanie, and Jeffrey Lenderman; dearest grandfather of Wendy (Jason) Sutton; proud great-grandfather of Samantha and Kyle Sutton. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen and Nellie (nee Shumate) Lenderman, and siblings Carrol, Charles, and Anna Darlene. Owen was a skilled craftsman who learned his trade at Henry Ford Trade School and a Teamsters Local 299 union steward for 35yrs. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, and sharing stories of his childhood growing up on a farm in rural Arkansas. HE WILL BE FOREVER LOVED AND DEARLY MISSED! A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Interment Michigan Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020