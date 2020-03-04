|
Pamela A. Harris
Riviera Beach, FL - Pamela A. Harris, age 77, currently of Riviera Beach, Florida and formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born October 16, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts to Raymond and Phyllis Douglas. She was a 1960 graduate of Brookline High School and 1969 graduate of the Boston College School of Nursing. She married Joseph Harris on October 16, 1978 in Boston. She dedicated her life to helping people through a lifelong career in nursing, prior to retiring from Trinity Health in 2015. In her retirement, she and Joseph enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her husband, Joseph, son, David Harris, daughter, Diana (Andrew) Shea, and three granddaughters, Abigail, Harper, and Madelyn Shea. She will be laid to rest with her family in Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pamela's name to St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020