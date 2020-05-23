Pamela Michael
Pleasant Ridge - Pamela Ann Michael, a lifelong musician, teacher, and mentor, died on May 19th, 2020 at the age of 73.
Pam was born in Detroit in 1946. She attended Cooley High School and then Wayne State University. An early foray into social work in Detroit's North End led to teaching music at the Detroit Waldorf School. From there she moved into the Detroit Public School System, first at Emerson Elementary/Middle School, and then Noble Middle School. 'Ms. Michael' guided a number of her students to the Detroit High School for the Performing Arts. Later she taught at MSU Community Music School in Detroit and then returned to where she began, the Detroit Waldorf School. Over the years she instructed hundreds of students, many of whom became her friends.
Pam had a lifelong passion for music, and for encouraging her young students to find their own musical connections. She played professionally with the New Horizons Band in Saline and at community churches and venues. She identified with many aspects of Judaism and volunteered at the Holocaust Museum in West Bloomfield where she felt warmly accepted. She also felt a strong connection to Native American thinking. She loved movies, hiking and her cats but most of all she loved people. Pam was always ready to laugh and smile with anyone she met.
During what could have been her retirement years, Pam continued to pursue a healthy lifestyle, sought new ways to help others, advocated for students, and enjoyed taking road trips. Even with her sudden, unexpected illness, she remained optimistic and focused on the needs of those around her. No one was prepared to lose her so soon.
She is survived by her son Miles Michael and many dear friends who considered her family.
A memorial will be planned at a future date to gather the people she held dear in celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Pam Michael Musical Fund are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Pleasant Ridge - Pamela Ann Michael, a lifelong musician, teacher, and mentor, died on May 19th, 2020 at the age of 73.
Pam was born in Detroit in 1946. She attended Cooley High School and then Wayne State University. An early foray into social work in Detroit's North End led to teaching music at the Detroit Waldorf School. From there she moved into the Detroit Public School System, first at Emerson Elementary/Middle School, and then Noble Middle School. 'Ms. Michael' guided a number of her students to the Detroit High School for the Performing Arts. Later she taught at MSU Community Music School in Detroit and then returned to where she began, the Detroit Waldorf School. Over the years she instructed hundreds of students, many of whom became her friends.
Pam had a lifelong passion for music, and for encouraging her young students to find their own musical connections. She played professionally with the New Horizons Band in Saline and at community churches and venues. She identified with many aspects of Judaism and volunteered at the Holocaust Museum in West Bloomfield where she felt warmly accepted. She also felt a strong connection to Native American thinking. She loved movies, hiking and her cats but most of all she loved people. Pam was always ready to laugh and smile with anyone she met.
During what could have been her retirement years, Pam continued to pursue a healthy lifestyle, sought new ways to help others, advocated for students, and enjoyed taking road trips. Even with her sudden, unexpected illness, she remained optimistic and focused on the needs of those around her. No one was prepared to lose her so soon.
She is survived by her son Miles Michael and many dear friends who considered her family.
A memorial will be planned at a future date to gather the people she held dear in celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Pam Michael Musical Fund are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.