Canton - Passed away May 2, 2020. Age 81. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Chris (Sherry), Tony (Becky), and Mike. Cherished grandmother of Kevin (Amanda), Kyle, Sarah, Adam, Matthew, Scott, Ryan (Heather), Alex, and Aaron. Dear sister of Judy Lotz. Her family entrusted her care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Canton. The family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
