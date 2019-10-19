|
|
Patricia A. Maybouer
Canton - October 18, 2019 age 72. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Matthew (Sara) Maybouer, and Marissa (Scott) Hunter. Proud grandmother of Jake, Warren, and Theodore. Dear sister of Jack (Beth) Strachan, Peter (Kim) Strachan, Gordie (Lorraine) Strachan, and Michael Strachan. Visitation Tuesday, October 22nd 2-9 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Wednesday, October 23rd 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Patricia was passionate about her family, children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and was ready for any adventure or a conversation around the fire with friends and family. She made a difference in the lives of kids. Patricia enjoyed people, a good sunrise, tending to her garden, reading and writing and loved life fully. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019