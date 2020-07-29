1/1
Patricia A. McCarthy
1950 - 2020
Patricia A. McCarthy

Grawn - Patricia A. McCarthy, 70, of Grawn, MI, passed away July 28 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Jan. 2, 1950 in Detroit, the daughter of Joseph & Bertha Zitney. Patricia graduated from Warren Woods HS in 1967. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from WMU and her Masters in Educational Leadership from CMU. Patricia was a well-respected educator for more than 30 years. Survived by her husband Daniel of 50 years, two sons, Matthew (Tina) McCarthy of Joliet, IL, and Daniel "DJ" (Sara) McCarthy of Chelsea; 2 sisters, Barbara (Russell) Bednarz and Susan (Walter) Baran. Funeral Mass Monday, Aug 3, 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea, with visitation from 10-11 am. Burial at Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation on Sunday, August 2, at Cole Funeral Chapel. Please call 734-475-1551 to schedule a time to pay your respects






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
Cole Funeral Chapel
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
