Patricia A. Shipp
Age 93, of Lake Orion, formerly of Detroit, Livonia, and Las Vegas passed away October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Cherished mother of Frank (Lynne), Pam (Ron) Collins, Stan (Linda), Susan (John) Wise, Charlie (Chris), Tom (Denise), and Mary-Jo (Scott) Teifer. Adored grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Carl Misiak, Judy Leslie, the late Peter Misiak, the late Frank Misiak, the late Conrad Misiak, and the late Monica Wyroba. Visitation Monday 4:30 - 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 a.m., in state 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi. In lieu of flowers contributions to would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
