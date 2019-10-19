Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Rd.
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Shipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Shipp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Shipp Obituary
Patricia A. Shipp

Age 93, of Lake Orion, formerly of Detroit, Livonia, and Las Vegas passed away October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Cherished mother of Frank (Lynne), Pam (Ron) Collins, Stan (Linda), Susan (John) Wise, Charlie (Chris), Tom (Denise), and Mary-Jo (Scott) Teifer. Adored grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Carl Misiak, Judy Leslie, the late Peter Misiak, the late Frank Misiak, the late Conrad Misiak, and the late Monica Wyroba. Visitation Monday 4:30 - 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 a.m., in state 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi. In lieu of flowers contributions to would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now