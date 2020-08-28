1/1
Patricia Ann (Ryba) Grodecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann (Ryba) Grodecki

Harrison Township - Patricia Ann (Ryba) Grodecki, 88, of Harrison Township and Mackinac Island, passed away August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Grodecki. Dearest mother of David (Peggy), Steven (Sandra), Jill Moore (Roy) and Paul (Marilyn). Loving grandmother of Christine (Jake), Patrick (Abby), Melanie (Eric), Elissa (Jay), Jenna, and Kara. Great grandmother of Wyatt, Axel, Sophia and Vivian. Also survived by sister Janis (Jules) Deckert, brother Kevin Ryba, sister-in-law Leona Dobrasko, bother-in-law Victor Callewaert and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings James Ryba, Rena Callewaert, and Gail Weaver.

Patricia had a passion for reading which culminated in her dream job as a librarian at the main Detroit Public Library. After her retirement from the library, Patricia followed in her father's footsteps and managed the Ryba bicycle business on Mackinac Island. She loved to travel and was deeply curious about the world and different cultures. Over the years she planned and took many national and international vacations with her family. Patricia loved the outdoors, especially wild flowers, and birds, who were fed generously at the feeders in her backyard.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, PO box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450 or give.nationalparks.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved