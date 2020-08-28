Patricia Ann (Ryba) Grodecki
Harrison Township - Patricia Ann (Ryba) Grodecki, 88, of Harrison Township and Mackinac Island, passed away August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Grodecki. Dearest mother of David (Peggy), Steven (Sandra), Jill Moore (Roy) and Paul (Marilyn). Loving grandmother of Christine (Jake), Patrick (Abby), Melanie (Eric), Elissa (Jay), Jenna, and Kara. Great grandmother of Wyatt, Axel, Sophia and Vivian. Also survived by sister Janis (Jules) Deckert, brother Kevin Ryba, sister-in-law Leona Dobrasko, bother-in-law Victor Callewaert and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings James Ryba, Rena Callewaert, and Gail Weaver.
Patricia had a passion for reading which culminated in her dream job as a librarian at the main Detroit Public Library. After her retirement from the library, Patricia followed in her father's footsteps and managed the Ryba bicycle business on Mackinac Island. She loved to travel and was deeply curious about the world and different cultures. Over the years she planned and took many national and international vacations with her family. Patricia loved the outdoors, especially wild flowers, and birds, who were fed generously at the feeders in her backyard.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, PO box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450 or give.nationalparks.org
.