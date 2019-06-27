|
Patricia Ann Kaptur
Warren - Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Dear mother of Neil (Sandy) Kaptur, Doreen (Fred) Halas, Edith (Morley) Burns and Michael (Rachel) Kaptur. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Adored sister of Dorothy Wise (Charles), Robert Madeja (the late Fran) and the late Barbara. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In state Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at St Mark Catholic Church, 4401 Bart Ave. (east of Ryan) Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to either the or Residential Hospice are preferred. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 27, 2019