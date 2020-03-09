|
|
Patricia Ann Ruzyski
March 8, 2020 age 77.
Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving Mother of Elizabeth (Steve) Birmingham, Kathleen (Matthew) Bendernagel and Colleen (Larry) Conn. Dearest Grandmother of Natalie, Aaron, Craig, Mark and Jack. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm with rosary at 7pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 30200 Five Mile (Between Middle Belt and Merriman). Instate Thursday 10am until mass at 10:30 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 11441 Hubbard (off Plymouth Rd West of Merriman). Interment Glen Eden Cemetery. www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020