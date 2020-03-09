Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 Five Mile (Between Middle Belt and Merriman)
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
11441 Hubbard (off Plymouth Rd West of Merriman)
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Patricia Ann Ruzyski

March 8, 2020 age 77.

Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving Mother of Elizabeth (Steve) Birmingham, Kathleen (Matthew) Bendernagel and Colleen (Larry) Conn. Dearest Grandmother of Natalie, Aaron, Craig, Mark and Jack. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm with rosary at 7pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 30200 Five Mile (Between Middle Belt and Merriman). Instate Thursday 10am until mass at 10:30 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 11441 Hubbard (off Plymouth Rd West of Merriman). Interment Glen Eden Cemetery. www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
