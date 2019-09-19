|
Patricia Anne Karas
Troy - Patricia Anne Karas, 70, born August 12, 1949, deceased September 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Stephen Sigismundus and Dolores (Frydlewicz). Life Companion of Debra Radtke. Dearest Sister of Nancy (James) McLuckie; Mark and Cynthia (Dery) Karas; Donna (Gary) Gliniecki. Beloved Aunt of several Nieces and Nephews; Beth, Beckie, Jim; Charles, Kevin and Bryan; Candice and Greg; and Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews Ford, Lucas, Hudson, Max, Oliver; Kira, the late Nyneve and Teela; and Abigail and Jacob. Dearest friend of Charmain (Cichowlas) Gruda; Deborah and the late Denise Marsh; among numerous Friends, Coworkers and Cousins. Beloved Radtke extended Family member. Visitation Friday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm, a memory sharing hour will begin at 6:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (280 E. Square Lake Rd. Troy, MI 48098). Instate will begin at 9:30 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019