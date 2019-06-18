|
Rev. Patricia Beall Gruits
Rochester Hills - GRUITS, Rev. Patricia Beall age 96, June 15, 2019
Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Patricia), Harry (Toni), Joe (Joy) and William (Nancy). Proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of the late Rev. Harry M. Beall and the late Rev. James Lee Beall. Visitation Wed. 6-9pm and Thurs. 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke aat 25 Mile Rd. Instate Friday 10:00am at Perfecting Church (formerly, Bethesda Missionary Temple) 7616 Nevada @ VanDyke - Detroit. Donations to Rhema International Ministries are greatly appreciated. Interment Forest Lawn.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 18, 2019