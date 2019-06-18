Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Perfecting Church
7616 E. Nevada
Detroit, MI
View Map
Rev. Patricia Beall Gruits


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Patricia Beall Gruits Obituary
Rev. Patricia Beall Gruits

Rochester Hills - GRUITS, Rev. Patricia Beall age 96, June 15, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Patricia), Harry (Toni), Joe (Joy) and William (Nancy). Proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of the late Rev. Harry M. Beall and the late Rev. James Lee Beall. Visitation Wed. 6-9pm and Thurs. 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke aat 25 Mile Rd. Instate Friday 10:00am at Perfecting Church (formerly, Bethesda Missionary Temple) 7616 Nevada @ VanDyke - Detroit. Donations to Rhema International Ministries are greatly appreciated. Interment Forest Lawn.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 18, 2019
