Patricia Cantrick (Morley)



Age 94, passed away Sunday May 24, 2020. Born with a wonderfully giving spirit, Pat was very involved in all aspects of her family's life in Birmingham, Michigan and Bayfield, Ontario Canada where she tirelessly volunteered her time and outgoing personality to many civic organizations at both locations. Pat was a proud graduate of University of Michigan. She leaves behind an enduring legacy of love, wisdom, unending patience and humor that will be forever remembered by many. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives. Survived by her four sons; Kip (Sherry), Jeff (Cheryl), John (Holly) and Chris (Susie); 7 Grandchildren; Brandy, Dylan, Stephanie, Jennifer, Courtney, Emma, Olivia and Great Granddaughter Isabelle. She now leaves us to join her husband George, sister Barbara Erb and grandson Colin. No immediate plans for a memorial due to the current COVID restrictions.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store