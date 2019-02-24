Services
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Owens Catholic Church
6869, Franklin Road
Blomfield Hills, MI
Bloomfield Hills - Pat passed away peacefully on 2/1/19. Born in Detroit, MI. Pat had an infectious laugh, a joy of life & child like wonder of seeing the world. She attended St. Mary's of Redford and U of D. She was on the swim team, excelled in singing and theater. She had a lifelong love of music. She sang in the Rochester Choral and St. Owens Choir.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jo; brother, Joeseph; children, Adele, Roman, Nick & Juliette; grandchildren, Alex, Gabi & Margaux; great granddaughter, Aubrey; 11 nieces & nephews and numerous grand nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at St. Owens Catholic Church 6869, Franklin Road, Blomfield Hills, MI 48301 11 AM Monday March 4th.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 24, 2019
