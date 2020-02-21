Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DeConinck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DeConinck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia DeConinck Obituary
Patricia DeConinck

Patricia DeConinck, age 82, of Commerce Township, passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leopold "Paul" DeConinck. Loving mother of Theresa (Richard) Bridenbaugh, Julie DeConinck, Paul (Chris) DeConinck, Phillip DeConinck and Jackie DeConinck. Proud grandmother of Adam (Leigh Featherstone) DeConinck, Brian (Emily Barnard) DeConinck, Lauren Bridenbaugh, Sean (Pamela) Bridenbaugh and Hayden DeConinck. Treasured great-grandmother of Elliott DeConinck. Dear sister of Jacquelyn (the late Richard) Kremlick. Patricia was preceded in passing by her parents, Ralph Wilder and Martha McDowell; and her brother Bernard Wilder and his wife Ruth.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -