Patricia DeConinck
Patricia DeConinck, age 82, of Commerce Township, passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leopold "Paul" DeConinck. Loving mother of Theresa (Richard) Bridenbaugh, Julie DeConinck, Paul (Chris) DeConinck, Phillip DeConinck and Jackie DeConinck. Proud grandmother of Adam (Leigh Featherstone) DeConinck, Brian (Emily Barnard) DeConinck, Lauren Bridenbaugh, Sean (Pamela) Bridenbaugh and Hayden DeConinck. Treasured great-grandmother of Elliott DeConinck. Dear sister of Jacquelyn (the late Richard) Kremlick. Patricia was preceded in passing by her parents, Ralph Wilder and Martha McDowell; and her brother Bernard Wilder and his wife Ruth.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020