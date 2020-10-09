1/
Patricia FitzGerald Teal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia FitzGerald Teal

Patricia FitzGerald Teal, 88, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, and married Laurence Teal, Jr. in 1951. Pat had six children: Claudia, her only daughter, and five sons, Tim, Dave, Rob, Paul, and Jon. Besides her children, Pat is survived by son-in-law, Don Whitsitt, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Teal. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved