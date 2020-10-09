Patricia FitzGerald Teal
Patricia FitzGerald Teal, 88, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, and married Laurence Teal, Jr. in 1951. Pat had six children: Claudia, her only daughter, and five sons, Tim, Dave, Rob, Paul, and Jon. Besides her children, Pat is survived by son-in-law, Don Whitsitt, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Teal. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.