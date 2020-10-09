Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia FitzGerald Teal



Patricia FitzGerald Teal, 88, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, and married Laurence Teal, Jr. in 1951. Pat had six children: Claudia, her only daughter, and five sons, Tim, Dave, Rob, Paul, and Jon. Besides her children, Pat is survived by son-in-law, Don Whitsitt, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Teal. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.









