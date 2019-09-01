Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
Patricia G. Bourdganis


1927 - 2019
Patricia G. Bourdganis Obituary
Patricia G. Bourdganis

Plymouth - Bourdganis, Patricia (nee Gerhardy), August 31, 2019 age 92 of Plymouth. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Daniel (Cathy) and James (Pam) Bourdganis. Proud grandmother of Brandon and Christopher (Samantha). Preceded by siblings; Gale (Paul) Grier, Bonnie (Charles) Allen, William Gerhardy and Scherie Lew Parsell. Dear sister in law of Frances Gerhardy and Chester Parsell. Close friend of Denise (Steve) Nienhaus. Also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday Sept 4th, 3-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. In state Thursday Sept 5th, 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
