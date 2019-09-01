|
Patricia G. Bourdganis
Plymouth - Bourdganis, Patricia (nee Gerhardy), August 31, 2019 age 92 of Plymouth. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Daniel (Cathy) and James (Pam) Bourdganis. Proud grandmother of Brandon and Christopher (Samantha). Preceded by siblings; Gale (Paul) Grier, Bonnie (Charles) Allen, William Gerhardy and Scherie Lew Parsell. Dear sister in law of Frances Gerhardy and Chester Parsell. Close friend of Denise (Steve) Nienhaus. Also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday Sept 4th, 3-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. In state Thursday Sept 5th, 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
