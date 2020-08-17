1/1
Patricia J. Gardella
Grosse Pointe Woods - GARDELLA, Patricia J., age 86, passed away on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Gardella. Dear mother of Julie Gardella of Grosse Pointe Woods, Katie Gardella (Peter Straus) of Peterborough NH, and Pete Gardella of Lake Orion. Cherished grandmother of George of Lake Orion and Tommy of Royal Oak. Loving sister of Sandra Espedal of Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Patti's name to Grosse Pointe Artists Association, 32 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc - Grosse Pointe. Share a memory at verheyden.org






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
