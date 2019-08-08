Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes
Sterling Heights, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes
Sterling Heights, MI
Patricia J. Spence


1930 - 2019
Patricia J. Spence Obituary
Patricia J. Spence

- - Patricia J. Spence, age 89, died August 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 70 years. Loving mother of Robert A. (Karen Leo), Linda (Randal) Bartosik, and Michael (Karen Hemenway). Dearest grandmother of Robert A. (Julie) Spence Jr., Trisha (Scott) Mutrynowski, Jack Spence, and Troy Spence. Great-grandmother of Lauren, Nicholas, Desmond, and Rylan. Dear sister of Gloria (Robert) Jarvis, Terri Johnsen and James (Sandy) Kearns. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes, Clinton Township. Instate Monday, August 12, 2019, 9 am until time of Mass at 9:30 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes, Sterling Heights. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Memorial contributions to would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 8, 2019
