Patricia Jagger
Plymouth, formerly of Dearborn Heights - December 4, 2019 age 80. Loving wife of the late Dick. Beloved mother of Craig (Julia), Scott (Tabby), and the late Gary. Proud grandma of Chelsea (Nikos), Ryan, Sydney (Jake), Allie, Trevor, and Emma. Great grandma of Mia, Avery and Parker (expected later this month). Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 1:30 PM until the 2:30 PM Memorial Service at Guardian Lutheran Church, 24544 Cherry Hill Rd., Dearborn. Memorials may be made to Guardian Lutheran Church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 29, 2019