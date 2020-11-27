1/1
Patricia Jean "Pat" Hudgens
1946 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Jean Hudgens

Rochester Hills, MI - Patricia "Pat" Jean Hudgens, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on November 24th, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 13, 1946 to parents Sam & Alice Anderson. Pat was a graduate of Utica High School where she met her beloved husband, Jim Hudgens. They were married on August 22nd, 1964 and together for 34 years until his passing in 1998. Pat worked at St. John Hospital on Moross in the Medical Records department until she retired in 2012.

Pat is survived her son Todd (Jennifer) Hudgens; daughter Tracy (Dan) Brittain; grandchildren Tanner Hudgens, Caitlynne Hudgens, Keegan Hudgens, and Tess Hudgens; nieces Heidi Anderson, Lauren Anderson, and Gretchen Anderson; siblings DeeDee (Jerry) Robichaud, Paul Anderson, Bonnie (Don) DiCarlo, and Alice (Nate) Anderson; and her cat Maggie.

A future Celebration of Life service will be held in 2021 by her family and her ashes will be spread in the ocean in Singer Island, Florida in the same place as her husbands were.

Pat's full obituary can be found at Pixleyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Leukemia Research Foundation.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
2486519641
Memories & Condolences

