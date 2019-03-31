|
Patricia McArthur
Eustis - Patricia Lou McArthur, age 72, of Eustis, FL passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born June 10, 1946 in Hastings, MI. Patricia and her husband were residents of Livonia, MI for 35 years. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James L. McArthur, Jr. of Eustis, FL; son, James Wilbur McArthur of Eustis, FL; daughter, Cherie Frances Grey of Emmett, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake County Shrine Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors, Eustis, FL, (352)357-4193. Online condolences may be left at www.hamlinhilbish.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019