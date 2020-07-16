1/1
Patricia Moore
Patricia Moore was born the fourth of eight children to Stephen and Kathleen (Hoban) McNamee and died after a brief illness at the age of 71 on June 20, 2020. She focused her life on providing for the needs of others, particularly children.

"Miss Pat" spent her 40+ year teaching career at the Grosse Pointe Academy and the Giving Tree Montessori School helping her students develop the building blocks for successful lifelong learning. Her influence was illustrated by the many commencement invitations and the loving greetings she received from her former students and their parents. She was an active member of the Michigan Montessori Society and St. Philomena Parish, and a passionate advocate for many causes, including political activism in the 1960s, through the 2017 Women's March, and the Voters Not Politicians initiative.

Her grandchildren—Bran, Lyra, and Jimmy—gave her great joy. She celebrated their victories, helped them navigate life's challenges with a gentle hand and, right up until the end, focused on her hopes and dreams for them. Patricia is survived by Hugh, her husband of nearly 50 years, children Colm (Christine) and Conor (Shannon), her grandchildren, five sisters, and one brother.

A private funeral mass will be held at 10 am Saturday July 25, 2020, at St. Lucy Catholic Church and live streamed at http://www.stlucychurch.com.

Donations can be made to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt Elliott, Detroit, MI, 48207 or The Front Porch PO Box 24744, Kensington Station, Detroit, MI, 48224.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
