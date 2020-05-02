Patricia N. Bailey
Patricia N. Bailey

Dearborn - Bailey, Patricia N. (nee: Crysler) of Dearborn, MI passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 29, 2020, at age 92, predeceased by her daughter Susan Bailey.

She was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" B. Bailey, loving mother of Robert C. (Barbara "Moxie") Bailey, Elizabeth (Vance) Zanardelli and Michael E. Bailey, and cherished grandmother of Natalie Zanardelli and Patrick Zanardelli. Patricia was an active and lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a Tabernacle Society Member. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and artisan.

Private service and burial. Donations in lieu of flowers to

Penrickton Center for Blind Children or St. Patrick's Senior Center. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
