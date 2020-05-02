Patricia N. Bailey
Dearborn - Bailey, Patricia N. (nee: Crysler) of Dearborn, MI passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 29, 2020, at age 92, predeceased by her daughter Susan Bailey.
She was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" B. Bailey, loving mother of Robert C. (Barbara "Moxie") Bailey, Elizabeth (Vance) Zanardelli and Michael E. Bailey, and cherished grandmother of Natalie Zanardelli and Patrick Zanardelli. Patricia was an active and lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a Tabernacle Society Member. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and artisan.
Private service and burial. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Penrickton Center for Blind Children or St. Patrick's Senior Center. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Dearborn - Bailey, Patricia N. (nee: Crysler) of Dearborn, MI passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 29, 2020, at age 92, predeceased by her daughter Susan Bailey.
She was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" B. Bailey, loving mother of Robert C. (Barbara "Moxie") Bailey, Elizabeth (Vance) Zanardelli and Michael E. Bailey, and cherished grandmother of Natalie Zanardelli and Patrick Zanardelli. Patricia was an active and lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a Tabernacle Society Member. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and artisan.
Private service and burial. Donations in lieu of flowers to
Penrickton Center for Blind Children or St. Patrick's Senior Center. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 8, 2020.