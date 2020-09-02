1/1
Patricia Rhatican "Pat" Long
Patricia "Pat" Rhatican Long

Mechanicsburg, PA - Patricia "Pat" Rhatican Long passed away at her home in Mechanicsburg, PA in April, 2020 at the age of 87.

Pat is survived by her four daughters, Pat, Lesley, Julia, & Sue, three sisters, several nieces and nephews. Pat was known to her nine grandchildren as "Gram Crackers." She was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Norm and four siblings. Pat was native to Queens, NY but spent much of her life raising her family in Michigan before she relocated back to the east coast. She loved eating out, having a little coffee with her cream and playing cards until the sun came up. She was a devout Catholic and a strong matriarch of her family. Pat built a successful career in Real Estate but it was her children that made her most proud. She had a quick wit and love of stale marshmallow Peeps. She will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at St Hugo of the Hills on Thursday, September 10 at 10am followed by burial at White Chapel.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
