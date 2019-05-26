|
|
Patricia "Pat" Sarotte
- - Patricia "Pat" Sarotte (nee-Fitzgerald), age 81, passed away May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Carmen. Loving mother of Pamela (John Fitzpatrick) Sarotte, Diane (Michael) Licholat-Surati and Mark (the late Maureen) Flynn. Dear grandmother of Zachary Licholat-Surati. Also leaves nine siblings and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 6:00 PM. Memorial service 7:00 PM, May 28, 2019 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd., Berkley. Memorials suggested to Michigan Wetlands Association. Share a memory at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019