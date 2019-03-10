|
|
Patrick A. Laboda
- - Dear son of the late Raymond & Stella Laboda. Dear brother of Dolores (the late Bob) Mullen, the late Matthew (Diane) Laboda, Chris (David) Sandlin, Michael (Judy) Laboda & Stella (Gary) Carlyle. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and friends.
Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:00 p.m. at Oakview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Royal Oak.
To send a loving message, visit Patrick's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019