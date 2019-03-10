Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Oakview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Laboda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick A. Laboda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick A. Laboda Obituary
Patrick A. Laboda

- - Dear son of the late Raymond & Stella Laboda. Dear brother of Dolores (the late Bob) Mullen, the late Matthew (Diane) Laboda, Chris (David) Sandlin, Michael (Judy) Laboda & Stella (Gary) Carlyle. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and friends.

Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home Spiller-Spitler Chapel, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:00 p.m. at Oakview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Royal Oak.

To send a loving message, visit Patrick's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now