Patrick Fisher Scoggin
Grosse Pointe Shores - Beloved husband, father, brother and son-in-law, passed away peacefully at his home December 1, 2020 in Grosse Pointe Shores at the age of 58, after a three year battle with cancer.
Pat will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Christie (Huntington), and their four children, Samantha, Alissa, Tyler and Casey, as well as his brother, Jim Scoggin (Cindy), sister, Wendy Lichtenwalter (John), in-laws, John and Judy Huntington and several adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Rhea Scoggin.
Pat was born on December 22, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan. Pat grew up in Howell and graduated from Hillsdale College in 1984. Pat was an account executive at UNUM in Washington DC when he met and later married Christie, the love of his life. Sammy and Ali were born while they resided in Maryland. In 1996 Pat began to work for and invest in Huntington Ford, Inc. in Rochester Hills, Michigan. They moved to Grosse Pointe where Tyler and Casey were born, and the family has lived there since. Pat and Christie completed their purchase of the dealership in 2002, and under Pat's management, the dealership consistently achieved Ford Motor Company's Top 100 Dealer Award in sales volume. Pat served several terms as the President of the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Association, and also as Chairman of the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealer Advertising Fund. Most recently, Pat was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Oakland University in 2020.
Pat, being a great athlete himself, enjoyed sports of any kind and would often be seen coaching his kids and their teams in basketball or baseball. He was an avid tennis player and loved his heated matches within his immediate family as well as with his beloved tennis drill group. He also was an enthusiastic fan of all professional Detroit sports teams in addition to the Michigan Wolverines.
When not supporting their four children in various activities, Pat, with Christie, established an ongoing Oakland University Scholarship in 2012 that annually provides one Rochester area high school student with a full four-year tuition scholarship. They are currently on their 9th scholarship student. In 2016 The Patrick & Christie Scoggin Family Foundation was established, focusing on educational causes, financial needs and beyond. Pat's strong work ethic and philanthropic drive quietly but undeniably contributed to his contentment in his later years.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral service was held for immediate family only. A memorial celebration will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name may be made to: The American Cancer Society
- 20450 Civic Center Drive Southfield, MI 48076 or Motor City Mitten Mission - 24623 Harper Avenue St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com