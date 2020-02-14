|
Patrick G Byrne
Byrne, Patrick G, 75, was born March 9, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan to James Byrne and Rebecca Byrne and died Feb. 13, 2020.
His immediate family included brother Jim (Mary Pat), sisters Joan (Dave) and Marie, father-in-law Andrew, mother-in-law Irene and brother-in-law Gerry (Anita). In 1967, he married Andrea (Smokevitch), with whom he was together for 53 years and had four children: Steven (Emiliana), Sarah (Kirstin), Amy (Derek) and Jonathan (Jackie). He was a loving grandfather to Soliana, Cameron, Alister, Joshua and Charlie, and also was an uncle to 14 nieces and nephews.
Patrick graduated from Wayne State University and spent much of his work life at Ford Motor Co., where he worked in purchasing, buying steel. In his free time, he loved celebrating his Irish heritage, whether at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, hanging in his basement bar (dubbed Paddy's Pub) or at annual St. Patrick's Day parties, where he was known to serve a mean Irish coffee. His Irish pride was part and parcel with his love for spending time with family, whether on birthday get-togethers, holidays or especially vacationing, including an annual trip to Mackinac Island that was a tradition for decades.
He was a huge sports fan, a love he passed on to his children, and he especially rooted for the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings, Lions and Michigan State Spartans. He was a longtime MSU football season ticket holder, and attended the MSU basketball national championship in 2000 and the 2014 MSU Rose Bowl win with his entire family.
Throughout his life, he was active at his churches, including Our Lady Queen of All Saints in Fraser and St. Blase in Sterling Heights. In retirement, Patrick devoted much of his time to charity work and volunteering, including multiple trips to Haiti, where he helped build a schoolhouse and orphanage as part of Haiti Outreach Mission. He also was on the board of directors and a volunteer for the Macomb County Warming Center for many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Haiti Outreach Mission, the Macomb County Warming Center, Manna Community Meals in Corktown (which is run by longtime family friend Fr. Tom Lumpkin) or the .
Visitation 3-8 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. scripture service at Wujek Calcaterra & Sons, 36900 Schoenherr Road at Metro Parkway. Funeral Monday, Feb. 17 10:30 am instate until 11 a.m. Mass at St. Blase Catholic Church, 12151 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights.
