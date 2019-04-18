Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Patrick J. McKeever

Livonia - Patrick J. McKeever, a resident of Livonia passed from this life on April 16, 2019 at the age of 39. Patrick was the loving son of Michael & the late Catherine McKeever. He was the dear brother of Maureen (Glenn) Clarke, the late Megan Rose McKeever and Mary Claire McKeever, and cherished uncle to Caitlin and Hannah Clarke. Patrick will be greatly missed by his large number of friends, co-workers and family, including numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be fondly remembered wearing his favorite Red Sox jersey and hat. He will be resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd., Westland, MI (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the https://www.cancer.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
