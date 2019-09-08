Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Joseph "Pj" Harris


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Joseph "Pj" Harris Obituary
Patrick Joseph Harris, "PJ"

Farmington Hills - age 56, passed away at home unexpectedly on September 6, 2019. He is survived by his brothers, Mike (Julie) and Tim; nephews, Nicholas and Matthew (Marinna); and he had many cousins and friends. Sadly, he is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elaine (nee Schemanske) Harris. A memorial service will be held privately by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Toys For Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248-474-5200).

Heeney-Sundquist.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now