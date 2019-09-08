|
Patrick Joseph Harris, "PJ"
Farmington Hills - age 56, passed away at home unexpectedly on September 6, 2019. He is survived by his brothers, Mike (Julie) and Tim; nephews, Nicholas and Matthew (Marinna); and he had many cousins and friends. Sadly, he is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elaine (nee Schemanske) Harris. A memorial service will be held privately by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Toys For Tots, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248-474-5200).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019