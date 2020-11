McHugh, Patrick Joseph "Pat", of Grosse Ile, 11/20/2020. Beloved husband of Marcia McHugh. Dear father of Timothy. Loving grandfather of Ela. Patrick survived by his sister Susan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helene and Francis McHugh.Visitation will take place at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes on Friday November 27, from 1:00-6:00 PM, with the service at 6:00 PM. Please visit www.martenson.com for more information.