Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
View Map
Highland Township - 53, passed away Oct. 31, 2019. Surviving are five devoted siblings, Rita Kramer, Maureen (John) Blair, Matthew, Mary Cassar, and Dan (Kelly); and 17 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Olivia Blair. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 5-8 pm, and Sunday, November 3, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Prayers and remembrances Sunday 7 pm. Funeral mass Monday, November 4, 10:00 am (in state at 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish suggested. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
