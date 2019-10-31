|
|
Patrick Joseph McSweeney
Highland Township - 53, passed away Oct. 31, 2019. Surviving are five devoted siblings, Rita Kramer, Maureen (John) Blair, Matthew, Mary Cassar, and Dan (Kelly); and 17 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Olivia Blair. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 5-8 pm, and Sunday, November 3, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Prayers and remembrances Sunday 7 pm. Funeral mass Monday, November 4, 10:00 am (in state at 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish suggested. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019