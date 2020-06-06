Patrick Thomas Connolly
1932 - 2020
Patrick Thomas Connolly

Grosse Pointe - Born March 17, 1932 - Died June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Naomi Jane (nee Farley). Loving father of Martha (Michael) Connolly - Ng, Kevin (Lisa) Connolly, Kerry Connolly, Meegan (Ted) Stroble and the late Kathleen. Proud and cherished grandfather of Kieran, Michael Gannon, Elizabeth, Patrick, Avery and Maeve. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 26th at 11:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm at St. Paul's on the Lake Catholic Church 157 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's on the Lake Catholic Church
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Paul's on the Lake Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
