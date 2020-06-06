Patrick Thomas Connolly
Grosse Pointe - Born March 17, 1932 - Died June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Naomi Jane (nee Farley). Loving father of Martha (Michael) Connolly - Ng, Kevin (Lisa) Connolly, Kerry Connolly, Meegan (Ted) Stroble and the late Kathleen. Proud and cherished grandfather of Kieran, Michael Gannon, Elizabeth, Patrick, Avery and Maeve. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 26th at 11:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm at St. Paul's on the Lake Catholic Church 157 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.