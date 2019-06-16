|
Patrick W. Lynch
Farmington Hills - Patrick W. Lynch, sadly passed away on April 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois, with his devoted wife of nearly 55 years, JoAnn, by his side. They had recently relocated to Chicago to be near their family. Patrick's three daughters and their husbands were also with him at the time of death, Mary Ann and Tim, Susan and Morgan, Cathleen and Peter. Patrick was a graduate of the University of Detroit High School (Class of 1953), the University of Norte Dame (Class of 1957) and Marquette University School of Dentistry (Class of 1961). Patrick served as a dentist in the Navy aboard the USS Ranger, and after leaving the Navy, he settled into private family practice with his father in Dearborn, Michigan. Patrick practiced dentistry for 50 years. After retirement he shared his dental magic volunteering for many years at the Malta Dental and Medical Clinic, Detroit, MI. He will be missed terribly by those he left behind, including his seven adoring grandchildren, Janey (23), Eilish (21), Joseph (21), Patrick (19), Kasim (17), Darragh (15) and Eoin (12). A funeral mass will be held in his honor at Most Holy Trinity Parish in Corktown, Detroit on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am. Condolences can be made on Legacy.com and donations can be sent to Malta Dental and Medical Clinic at St Leo's Catholic Church, 4860 15th Street, Detroit, MI 48208.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019