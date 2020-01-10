|
|
Patsy Dorman Wright
Northville - A 63-year resident of Northville passed away January 9, 2020 at home in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of Harold L. Wright, Jr. Cherished mother of David (Julie Quinn) Wright, Lisa (Leif) Engles, and Peter (Susan) Wright. Adored grandmother of Elizabeth Engles, Andrea (Sean) Meyer, Kelsey Wright, Amelia Wright, Tori Wright, and Kelly Wright and great grandmother of Elliot Meyer. Memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mothers' Club of Northville Life Members Scholarship Fund, 45766 Fermanagh Dr., Northville, MI 48168. Please share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020