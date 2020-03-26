Resources
Paul A. Henn Obituary
Naples - Paul A. Henn died peacefully of natural causes on March 24, 2020 at the age of 86 in Naples, FL. Paul was born in Evansville, IN in a family of 12. Paul enjoyed a 37 year career with Chrysler before retiring in 1996. Predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years Joanne in 2006. Beloved husband of Joan Shultz-Henn for the past 12 years. Loving father of Chris Henn (Linda), Mark Henn and Susan Scher. Cherished grandfather of Cameron. Paul will also be missed by Joan's children and grandchildren. Private services will be held at the Christian Memorial Cemetery in Rochester Hills, Michigan.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
