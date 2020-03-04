|
|
Paul Allen Geitka
1969 - 2020
Paul passed away on February 7, 2020, surrounded by friends in Montana, one of his favorite places on earth. Age 50. Paul was a small business owner and loyal friend, who loved travel and music. Beloved father of Grayce. Dear son of Christine Griffin and the late Raymond Geitka. Dear brother to David, Mark and Mary. Loving uncle to Justin, Bryce, and Macy. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Jimmy's Pub, 16830 Chandler Road, East Lansing, MI 48823. Memorial tributes can be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020