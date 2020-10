Paul D. LapinskiPaul D. Lapinski, age 74, of Union Lake, passed away September 30, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, JoAnn Bolek; his children: Lori (Adam) Sparks, Mark Lapinski, Meg (John) Rudolph and Ame (Sekani) Maloney; and his grandchildren: Aydan, Avari, Gavin, Gabi, Jordan, Austin and Anaya. Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Julian and Rita Lapinski. For the full obituary and to share a memory please visit www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com