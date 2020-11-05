1/
Paul Dennis Stenborg
Paul Dennis Stenborg

Rochester Hills - Paul Dennis Stenborg, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of Cheryl Fecteau Stenborg; dear father of Teri Averill and Tracy Squitieri: four grandchildren, Alia, Kira, Chase, Cody, brother of Peter (Martha), Pennie (Bill), Pamela (Barry), Patti (Bill), Peggy, Perry (Michelle), Paula (Matt) and Polly (Marty) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Stenborg and Eleanor Howlett Stenborg and brothers Patton and Preston.

Paul worked in the banking business and later as a Certified Financial Planner and enjoyed his work, family, country house, animals the arts, Oakland Historical Society and life immensely.

Church Service is: Saturday November 7, 11am at St. John Lutheran Church, 1011 W. University Dr., Rochester Hills.

Rest in peace our love.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
