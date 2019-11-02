Resources
Paul Edward Kline

Paul Edward Kline

Longtime resident of Clawson, MI passed away Thursday morning, October 31, 2019. He was 80 years old. Paul was born July 1, 1939 and grew up with his mother and brothers in Royal Oak, Michigan. Paul was the beloved husband of Judy (Bohlen) Kline; dear father of Kevin Kline, Elizabeth Fornal, Christopher Kline (Nicole) and Amanda Douglas (Jason); brother of John Kline (Margo), Carl Kline (the late Bonnie), Rt. Rev. Thomas L. Kline (Nina); and grandfather of Noah, Anna, Joshua, and Claire. Funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Clawson, November 6, at 11am. Friends may visit November 5, 3-8pm with a Sharing of Memories at 7pm. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
