|
|
Paul Ernst Jensen
Jupiter, FL - It is with great sadness the family of Paul Ernst Jensen announces his passing after a brief illness on March 15, 2019 at the age of 81.
Paul was born June 27, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. He was raised in East Detroit, attending East Detroit High School. Paul graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1959, & also received a MBA from Wayne State University. Paul spent his career in the financial services industry, spending most of his career at the National Bank of Detroit. Paul was also a popular public speaking teacher at local colleges. He lived in a Detroit suburb for most of his life but has resided in Florida for the past 8 years.
Paul had an indomitable spirit and stubborn optimism. An avid gardener with a tireless work ethic, he was always looking forward to the next project.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois M. Jensen, and their three children, Brad Jensen (Jan), Todd Jensen (Nora), and Karen Piper (Jeff); and eight grandchildren, Peyton Banks, Kendall Piper, Erik Jensen, Elsa Jensen, Landen Piper, Kurt Jensen, Jillian Piper, and Ava Jensen who will all remember his devotion and attentiveness to his wife and family, his ever-ready enthusiasm, his patient, gentle spirit, and warm smile.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 20, 2019