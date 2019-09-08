|
Paul Fred Mandziara
Sterling Heights - MANDZIARA, PAUL FRED Age 83 September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee BRINK). Loving father of Nancy(Kevin)Hanson, Mary(Gary)Larson & Beth(Jeff)Jenkins. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Connor, Meredith, Will & Matt. Dearest brother of Irene, the late Ed(the late Janet), the late Vern(the late Ed)Mead, the late Martie(the late Bud)Jeanguenat, the late Stan, the late Chet(the late Jean), the late Clara(the late Kelly)Calamari & the late Harry(Janet). Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Paul was a member of the K of C Post 2835. For 37 years he was a teacher with the Center Line School District. A highly successful football, basketball and baseball coach, Paul won 11 league titles during his coaching career at St. Thomas, De La Salle & Center Line Schools. He was inducted in to the Macomb County Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 1999 as well as the Michigan High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Monday Instate 9:00am at St. Blase Church 12151 15 Mile Rd. (btw. Schoenherr & Dodge Park) until time of Mass at 9:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019