Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Blase Church
12151 15 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 PM
St. Blase Church
12151 15 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mandziara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Fred Mandziara


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Fred Mandziara Obituary
Paul Fred Mandziara

Sterling Heights - MANDZIARA, PAUL FRED Age 83 September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee BRINK). Loving father of Nancy(Kevin)Hanson, Mary(Gary)Larson & Beth(Jeff)Jenkins. Proud grandfather of Samantha, Connor, Meredith, Will & Matt. Dearest brother of Irene, the late Ed(the late Janet), the late Vern(the late Ed)Mead, the late Martie(the late Bud)Jeanguenat, the late Stan, the late Chet(the late Jean), the late Clara(the late Kelly)Calamari & the late Harry(Janet). Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Paul was a member of the K of C Post 2835. For 37 years he was a teacher with the Center Line School District. A highly successful football, basketball and baseball coach, Paul won 11 league titles during his coaching career at St. Thomas, De La Salle & Center Line Schools. He was inducted in to the Macomb County Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 1999 as well as the Michigan High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Monday Instate 9:00am at St. Blase Church 12151 15 Mile Rd. (btw. Schoenherr & Dodge Park) until time of Mass at 9:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now