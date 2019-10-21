|
Paul G. Dudley
Northville - Paul G. Dudley, of Northville, 50 years old, husband of Jennifer, father of Kate (11) and George (9), son of George and Joan Dudley and son-in-law of Pam and Pete Marquardt passed into the hands of the Lord on October 18th. Paul was preceded in death by his sister Maribeth Smith. He is survived by his brother-in-law Bill Smith, sisters Julie Dudley McCarthy and Kathryn (David) Szary, and brother-in-law David (April) Marquardt. Paul is uncle to Jack and Jessica Smith, Aidan and Brennan McCarthy, and Sarah, Allison, Will, and Ben Marquardt. Paul graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in Computer Science. He spent 10 plus years in the computer industry. At the time of his passing he worked for Neogen Corporation in Lansing. In his free time Paul enjoyed working out, running, and especially salmon fishing. Many hours were devoted to his love of music and composing numerous songs. He loved his family and always found the time to spend with the children; soccer with George and swimming with Kate. The wake for Paul will be held at Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4pm-8pm. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11am (in-state at 10am) on Thursday, October 24th at St. Kenneth Church, on Haggerty Road in Plymouth Township. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to FARE, s or .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019