Paul L. SidelkoDenver - Paul L. Sidelko, Ph.D., age 53 of Denver, CO and formerly of West Bloomfield, passed away suddenly October 14, 2020. Paul was a professor in the Department of History at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He was the cherished son of William and Delores. Dear brother of John (Rebecca) and uncle to Clayton. Also survived by his dogs Thayni and Walis. Please call 248-553-0120 or visit www.mccabefuneralhome.com for full obituary and service information.