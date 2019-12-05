Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI
Passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Paul was the beloved husband of Rosina for 41 years. Loving father of Patrizia Urben (the late Bryan) and Jennifer Palmer (Elliott). Devoted "Nonno" of Nicholas, Olivia and Benjamin. Caring brother of the late Maria Scarsella. Paul is also survived by former son-in-law, Ian Carlson. Paul's family will receive friends from 2-8 P.M. with Rosary at 7 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 A.M.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
