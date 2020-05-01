Paul Normandin



Auburn Hills - Paul Normandin, 88, of Auburn Hills, died peacefully on April 25 after a long battle with cancer. Paul was the beloved husband of 64 years to Rose Normandin. He was a loving father to Greg Normandin (Carolyn), Mike Normandin, and Juli Kubicki (Scott), and the dear grandfather of Danny (Jessica) Normandin, Josh Normandin, Rachel Normandin, Ben Kubicki, Jakob Kubicki and Katie Kubicki.



Paul was born in Detroit, Michigan and served overseas in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He spent his career at Detroit Edison and enjoyed traveling, studying history and playing bridge. Paul's family and friends will assemble at a future time, once gathering restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be sent to Detroit Catholic Central High School.









