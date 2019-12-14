|
|
Paul P. Romps
Paul P. Romps, 78, passed away December 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith. Cherished father of Robin (Stanley) Mackey, Carlyn Millbauer, Marion (Scott) Weil, Nicole Romps. Dearest grandfather of R.J., Stan Paul, Nolan (Kaycie), Garret, Nathan, Ian, Nevin. Loving great-grandfather of Alizae, MacKenzie, Mariah, Aurora. Adored brother of Gregory, Jr. (JoAnn), Timothy (Renee). Preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Thelma. A visitation will be held Monday, 3:00 to 9:00 pm, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Road (between Middlebelt Rd. and Merriman Rd.), Livonia. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Priscilla Church, 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia, on Tuesday, with an instate 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:00 am. To share a favorite memory and/or photo of Paul and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019