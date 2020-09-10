Paul R. Farrell
Canton - Farrell, Paul R., age 75 September 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lee Ann. Loving father of Cathy Farrell and Mike (Rachel) Farrell. Proud grandpa of John & Maggie. Dear brother of Cindy (Greg) Remmy, and Clay (Joan) Farrell. Visitation Monday, September 14th 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, September 15th 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton, MI 48187. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Parkinson Foundation. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com